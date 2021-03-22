Kerala Congress woman leader KC Rosakutty quits Congress

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Congress party in Kerala suffered a major reverse with KC Rosakkutty, Vice-President, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and a former MLA from Batheri (Wayanad) and chairperson of State Womens’ Commission, left the party accusing it of constantly under mining the self-esteem of its women leaders.
Rosakkutty took grave exception to the party’s attitude towards the claims of leaders of Lathika Subhash’s calibre and experience and said she was saddened by the manner in which she continues to be ridiculed for her ‘supreme act of self-denial.’ This is what has prompted the decision to leave the party with immediate effect.
Lathika Subhash, President of the Kerala Mahila Congress and another senior party leader, created a sensation in front of the office of the KPCC by tonsuring her head in public view on being told that she had been denied the Ettumanoor seat where she is now an independent candidate.
Rosakkutty told presspersons in Wayanad that she would now work with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). PK Sreemathi, its former MP and a minister in the State government, formally inducted Rosakkutty into the front.
The latest development comes about as survey after pre-poll survey predict the return of the LDF to power, bucking a trend in which the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has ruled the state by turn every five years. The monotonous predictions seem to have upset the UDF and embarrassed the LDF.
Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly and senior Congress leader, said that the surveys are being operated by proxies of the LDF from its headquarters here with a view to influencing voter minds. “We don’t believe in these doctored surveys; we prefer to wait for the verdict of the people,” he said.
On the other hand, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed the fear that the positive sentiments in favour of the LDF by successive surveys could engender a wrong sense of complacency among its cadres and warned them against being carried away.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...