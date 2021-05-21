Kerala decides to extend lockdown till May 30

Kerala will extend the lockdown, to curb Covid, till May 30 but lift the triple lockdown in three of the four districts.

Triple lockdown will continue in Malappuram where the test positivity ratio has not improved to expected levels. The stringent curbs will be lifted in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur from Sunday.

Extension of the statewide lockdown is to sustain the ‘good performance’ in the overall disease burden trend, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday. A point of concern is the sudden rise in the daily toll to 142, the highest yet. It may rise in the next few days corresponding to the peak case load recorded earlier.

Peak disease load

Daily new cases had peaked at 43,529 on May 12 and the number of vulnerable too had increased likely leading to higher casualties. Daily new cases had dropped to 29,673 on Saturday with recoveries sustaining an impressive trend at 41,032. Total active cases have come down to 3.06 lakh.

The Chief Minister sought to allay fears over the reported cases of mucormycosis, black fungus, and said that the disease was present even before the pandemic, and the new infections are not much higher than previously. Still, the government has sounded high alert as a matter of abundant caution.

‘Vaccine production’

Test positivity rate has come down to 22.22 per cent on Friday. The average for the last three days is 23.18 per cent. The TPR has trended low in all districts except Malappuram despite the triple lockdown, the Chief Minister said.

The State government is looking at the possibility of Covid vaccine manufacturing companies setting up production facilities at the Institute of Advanced Virology.

The Chief Minister also said that the next three weeks are crucial with the monsoon expected to set in. There is a probability that a cyclical spurt in dengue cases may come about since it tends to amplify as an epidemic every three or four years. The last major spread of the disease was in 2017.