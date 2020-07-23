Kerala defers decision on a second total lockdown

A meeting of the Kerala State Cabinet has decided against declaring a total lockdown a day after the State saw daily new Covid-19 cases cross the critical 1,000-mark, an unenviable twin record after total number of positive cases recorded breached the 10,000-mark a few days ago.

This situation was unthinkable till as recently as July 1, the period beyond which saw the State forfeit its record of having kept the virus successful at bay. Arrival of tens of thousands of its own citizens from affected areas, including red zones in other states, as well as from abroad triggered a spiral in new positive cases, formation of clusters and even community transmission along coastal areas.

Serving advance notice

The State Cabinet will meet convene separately on Monday for a review, and would convene an all-party meeting to decide on the matter. Though precarious, prevailing conditions do not warrant a total lockdown just yet, as per the suggestions from an expert committee appointed by the State government. Any such drastic measure would be taken only after giving sufficient notice to the public.

The Cabinet met here in the context of the number of active cases in the State reaching 1,038. The total number of cases reported till date came in at 15,032. Of the 1,038 cases, as many as 785 are contact cases; 57 cases do not have a known source. The latter two mentioned features about the spread are worrying the administration no end.

So far, 6,164 people have been cured of the virus; currently there are 8,818 patients undergoing treatment. A total of 1,59,777 people are under surveillance, of which 1,50,746 are under observation at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 9,031 are isolated in hospitals.

More samples tested

The State has ramped up testing by multiple times and on Wednesday, 20,847 samples were tested. A total of 5,88,930 samples have so far been sent for testing and the results of 8,320 samples are awaited. Of these, 1,03,951 were collected from high-risk priority groups as part of sentinel surveillance and 99,499 proved negative. The total number of hotspots in the State is 397 now.

The Chief Minister, however, sought to assure the people that the State government was fully geared up to handle the current situation. Of the 8,056 patients currently under treatment, 53 are in the ICU and nine are on the ventilator. The case per million in Kerala is 419.1 as against the national figure of 864.4. The fatality rate is only 0.31 as compared to the national average.

State fully prepared

So far, the State has identified 86,959 persons primary contacts and 37,937 as secondary contacts. Of the total number of positive cases, 65.16 per cent are currently locally acquired (locally transmitted). Here, Thiruvananthapuram district is the worst hit with a high of 94.4 per cent.

In addition to the dedicated hospital beds, 15,975 additional beds have been set up at the First Line Treatment Centres. Of these, only 4,535 are being currently used. The state has a stock of 3.42 lakh N95 masks, 3.86 lakh PPE kits, 16.1 lakh three-layer masks and 40.3 lakh gloves for health workers. It has purchase 80 ventilators in the last few days.

The Centre has handed over 270 ICU ventilators while another 50 ventilators are expected. Enough oxygen has been stocked to operate 6,007 ventilators day and night. Liquid oxygen facilities are available at seven medical college hospitals. At least 947 ambulances are ready specifically for Covid-19 purposes.