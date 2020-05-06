Kerala Drugs & Pharmaceuticals bets big on biz prospect post-Covid

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
The Covid-19 pandemic has opened up new avenues for Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDPL) to manufacture active pharma ingredients (API), the raw materials used for various drug formulations.
Hitherto, pharma companies are depending on China for over 60 per cent imports of API. However, the Chinese supplies have become erratic coupled with environmental pollution issues, leading to the closing down of some units there, said MP Sukumaran Nair, former Chairman, Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB-Kerala).
To encourage domestic manufacturing of APIs and reduce dependence on China, he said the Central Government has drawn up a strategy by creating a suitable ecosystem with a focus on fiscal and procedural support to pharma companies to kick-start production of intermediates. The Cabinet had approved a ₹10,000-crore incentive-based scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of APIs by setting up bulk drug parks partnering with States.
According to him, the pandemic has brought an opportunity for Kerala to produce drugs and hospital disposables and consumables.
Considering the scarcity of import of raw materials in the Covid scenario, the setting up of an API manufacturing unit in the country is the need of the hour, says S Syamala, Managing Director, KSDP.
“We should have an API concentrated manufacturing policy for life-saving drugs. India is currently depending on China, Korea, and Vietnam and the emerging situation has facilitated the need to procure raw materials domestically for drug manufacturing,” she said.
She pointed out that the country is facing serious troubles both in sourcing and arranging logistics for the raw materials in the backdrop of Covid-19. The non-availability of imported raw materials have resulted in the surge in API cost of azithromycin to around ₹17,000 per kg from ₹8,000/kg.
Asked how equipped is KSDP to start API production, Syamala said “it all depends on the availability of latest, cost-effective, least polluted and lesser time-consuming technology depending on the current developments in the world.”
The ₹72-crore company — producing quality drugs of various formulations in the form of capsules, tablets, injectables, etc — is aiming at a turnover of ₹150 crore in the next fiscal, especially as work on new generation drugs is in progress. The company is on track to achieving the status of a major pharmaceutical establishment in Kerala, she said.
KSDP’s facilities in Alappuzha include a dedicated plant for the production of beta-lactam products, and a beta-lactam dry powder injection manufacturing unit. Another new plant is also being set up for the manufacture of LVP/SVP injectables. All facilities have incorporated the latest technology and are cGMP compliant. The company also has an NABL-accredited laboratory that caters analytical service to government institutions.
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...