Kerala exempt select plantation crops from lockdown

Kerala government has exempted tea, cardamom, oil palm, cashew, coffee from the purview of the current lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown had affected operations at several plantations including crop maintenance, harvesting, processing, and storage. However, the rules have been relaxed with several riders. Estate managements can deploy only workers who are staying at the plantations and are barred from hiring workers from outside.

It is directed that plucking and processing of tea and spices should be carried out within the factory on the estate. Social distancing must be maintained and only one worker can be deployed for every half-an-acre for harvesting tea leaves. Estates can transfer products from factories to warehouses.

In cardamom plantations, management can one worker for pesticide spraying and irrigating in one acre. They should not deploy any outside employee for the work.

In oil palm plantations, four employees are allowed to harvest nuts and tend crops in a block of not less than 15 acres. For cashew plantations, the number of workers has been limited to one employee per hectare. In the case of clove, it is three workers for one acre.

The Chief Inspector of Plantations will ensure that the managements comply with government’s directions.