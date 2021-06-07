Kerala extends lockdown to June 16

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Kerala has extended the ongoing lockdown for another week until June 16 since the test positivity rate (TPR) has stagnated after being brought down by half to 15 per cent. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a review meeting chaired here on Monday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Saturday and Sunday will see a total lockdown, with severe restrictions on public movement. Shops dealing essential items, industry raw material, and construction material will be allowed to open during the lockdown period, the Chief Minister clarified at the end of the review meeting.
Banks will function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Stationery, jewellery, footwear, textiles and eyewear showrooms will be allowed to remain open only on June 11 (Friday) from 7 am to 7 pm.
Government and semi-government offices/institutions, public sector institutions, corporations and commission offices may function with 50 per cent staff from June 17 once the extended lockdown ends.
An expert committee set up by the State government has advised that the lockdown may be lifted only after the TPR comes down to 10 per cent and below. The review meeting took on record that the TPR has not budged mostly because tests are getting confined only to those showing clinical symptoms.
This was escalated to the apex level with an intent to buy some concessions, but did not find favour. Another suggestion that came up at the meeting was that the restrictions be persisted with only in those areas where the case load is the highest, while the other areas could be opened up in phases.
The meeting was held in the backdrop of the State recording an all-time high in the daily deaths of 227 reported on Sunday. This had taken the cumulative toll beyond the 10,000-mark. Despite the high toll figure in absolute numbers, the case fatality rate remains at 0.38 per cent, one of the lowest.
