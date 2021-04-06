Kerala fails to sustain early vigour, may equal 2016 tally

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Kerala failed to consolidate the vigorous voting trend visible until 4 pm on Tuesday after a hot summer sun and seasonal thundershower intervened by turn over the midlands and high ranges, while a series of minor violence involving the CPI(M) and BJP cadres marred the process in others.
The polling percentage for the State as a whole was 73.40 per cent at 6.45 pm, within an earshot either equaling or beating the 77.61 per cent of 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 77.35 per cent of the 2016 Assembly elections. At one stage, the polling trend promised to breach these levels comfortably.
Eagerly watched seats such as Nemom (Kummanam Rajasekharan); Kazhakkoottam and Vattiyoorkavu; Palakkad (Metroman E Sreedharan); Manjeswaram and Konni (State BJP President K Surendran is contesting from both); and Thrissur (actor Suresh Gopi) saw vigorous polling in the region of 70- to 75 per cent.
The overall State figures may go up by three to four percentage points since the last man standing in the queue at 6 pm would be allowed to vote, with the last hour reserved for those arriving in PPE kits. Last-minute brisk polling in the coastal belt, too, may help take the total polling figure to the 2016 figures.
Violence was reported from a few places, notably in the Kazhakkoottam seat, which faces one of the fiercest multi-cornered fights, with BJP candidate Shobha Surendran alleging that party workers were attacked by CPI(M) workers and that the police had not responded to her five requests for intervention.
Sabarimala hogged the limelight from early Tuesday morning when G Sukumaran Nair, General Secretary of the influential Nair Service Society (NSS), said in Kottayam that devotees of Lord Ayyappa at the Sabarimala hill shrine are ‘still bitter’ about events in the recent past that hurt their faith.
The people hope for a change for the good this time round. They want a government that stands for faith, tradition and culture. This invited instant riposte in Kannur, where outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarked that the gods of the land favour the LDF for the good governance it delivered.
Law Minister AK Balan said that this was not a contest between believers and non-believers. He has complained to the Election Commission against both Sukumaran Nair and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala for alleged attempts to dub the election as a ‘fight between believers and non-believers.’
No other issue was talked about till past noon, after being mounted as the principal political narrative through the acrimonious campaign during the past month or so. Both the BJP-NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had used it as a central plank for the campaign.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...