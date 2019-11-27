Kerala Feeds to launch feed for country chicken breeds

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
Kerala Feeds Ltd, the government-owned livestock feed producer, is all set to market its nutrient-rich, layer feed, for chickens raised by households and farms.
The affordably priced layer feed made of wholesome ingredients, is meant for country breeds of chicken, besides broiler chicken that is bred and raised specifically for meat production.
The feed being launched as part of a product diversification by KFL, will hit the market by mid-December. It will address the long-felt need for chicken feed for country breeds that are crucial to stepping up domestic egg production.
The product from KFL, which processes and markets high quality feed for cattle and other livestock breeds at affordable prices, will be a boon for household raisers, who rear indigenous breeds in the open.
“The launch of the product meets our firm commitment to back the state government’s policy of supporting over a million dairy farmers and household chicken raisers in Kerala,” KFL Chairman, K. S. Indusekharan Nair, said.
B Sreekumar, MD, KFL, said, “We will be marketing the best quality poultry feed, which would be made available to farmers at an affordable price. Like our other products, we are confident of maintaining high quality for this one as well.”
A range of KFL products are available across the state, despite a shortage of high-priced raw materials. Almost 99 per cent of the raw material needed for feed production is sourced from other states, he added.
The steep rise in demand for raw material for fodder in the North Indian states has also posed some problems for KFL, Sreekumar said, adding that the company’s new plant at Thodupuzha would be commissioned shortly to increase KFL’s total production.
