The Kerala Cabinet on Thursday gave an in-principle nod to the ₹1,600 crore-worth expansion project implemented by premier IT hub Technopark in its Phase-4 campus, Technocity, in nearby Pallippuram.

An integrated mini-township proposed in Technocity campus, the QUAD project will have facilities such as office space, shopping and residential facilities, hospitals, schools and colleges.

With ₹1,600 crore investment, it is expected to create 40 lakh square built-up space on completion of the 30-acre project , a CMO statement here said.

"The target is to complete the project by mid-2025," it said.

The Technopark would have an IT office complex with an area of 8.50 lakh square feet on 5.5 acres at an investment of around ₹381 crore, it said.

The building would have the capacity to accommodate 6,000 IT professionals at a time, the statement added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit