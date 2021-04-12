Kerala goes ‘Ra, Ra’ over Covishield, Covaxin

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
For the medical students in Kerala, it is a pleasant surprise that the Centre has approved the Russian Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine on a day when their ‘Rasputin dance challenge,’ is trending on the internet, and the State government too has taken note and did a jig of its own.
The State government to went ‘Ra, Ra’ over the #rasputinchallenge, and has deployed two Covid-19 vaccine stars Covishield and Covaxin to do a number in an 18-second video in which two vials dance to the beats of the racy Boney M song of the 70s.
A series of messages ‘Get vaccinated from the nearest vaccination centre’, ‘Crush the Curve,’ ‘Break the Chain’ and ‘Back to Basics’ appear interspersed in the video as the Health Department parades its celebrated Covid-19-related slogans as they evolved right from when the pandemic hit the State last year.
But the #rasputinchallenge has a subplot in that an original viral video posted by two medical students of the Government Medical College in Thrissur, who are shown executing the ‘hook step’ to the song beats, had gone on to be painted in communal colours.
This was only a trigger for the medical student fraternity in rest of the State to take to the Internet with a vengeance and flood it with their dance videos to express solidarity with the original duo. The Health Department and even the Kerala Police were only prompt to take note and happily play second fiddle.
A neatly executed vaccine video by Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) under the Social Justice Department headed by Health Minister KK Shailaja depicted the two vaccine vials get into the dance act as the Rasputin song played in the background with messages for the public thrown in between.
An official spokesman said the government could not afford to let go of an opportunity to spread awareness on the pandemic and on the need to get vaccinated. The effort has also had a ‘beneficial side effect’ in that the #rasputinchallenge also spawned a sentiment against spreading communalism.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...