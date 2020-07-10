Kerala gold smuggling case a terrorist act, says NIA

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR in the case involving smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels via the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.
An official press release said that the FIR has been registered against four accused persons, viz Sarith PS, Swapna Prabha Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair and others in connection with the seizure on July 5 of 30 kg of 24 carat gold worth ₹14.82 crore by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi.
The NIA said that the consignment was found camouflaged in diplomatic baggage from the UAE, normally exempted from inspection as per the Vienna Convention. It was to be received by Sarith, first accused, who had worked at the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, as PRO. Initial investigation by the Customs has revealed that Sarith had received multiple such consignments earlier as well.
As the case pertains to smuggling of large quantity of gold into India from offshore locations threatening the economic activity and national security of the country, it amounts to a terrorist act as stated in the UAPA Act. Since it has national and international linkages and initial enquiries have revealed that the proceeds thereof could be used for financing terrorism in India, the NIA has taken up investigation of the case, the release said.
Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the development.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...