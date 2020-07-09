Kerala gold smuggling case: Congress, CPI(M) seek probe by a Central agency

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
The Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the smuggling of gold at Thiruvananthapuram airport allegedly under the watch of the authorities and using diplomatic cargo which enjoys diplomatic immunity.
The CPI(M) has also endorsed the stance of State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said the matter must be probed by Central law enforcement authorities.
Congress’s communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said the recent developments in Kerala have highlighted the brazen attitude and high-level access of certain individuals to the highest echelons of the CPI(M) State government in Kerala.
“It is also likely that the individuals involved could not have done what they did, vis-à-vis the audacious smuggling of gold under the watch of the authorities and using diplomatic cargo which enjoys diplomatic immunity, without the support or knowledge of those not just in the State government but also in the Central government,” he said in a statement.
Given the magnitude of the criminal activity, the influential nature of those involved and the wide net of individuals across the Central and State governments, it is only fitting that the investigation into the entire affair be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, he said.
He demanded a thorough enquiry by the CBI into the extent of the crime, individuals in the ruling parties — the CPI(M) at the State level and the BJP at the Central level — who may have been involved in the orchestration of the offence and the presence of other such instances which have gone unnoticed, if any.
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters that a high-level enquiry must be carried out by any agency as decided by Centre into the case.
He said the probe should nail all the culprits and those found guilty must be punished.
Meanwhile, commenting on the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs has said the customs authority had followed established protocol while seizing the consignment and the UAE mission had extended full cooperation in the examination process.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
I am an NRI and would like to start investing in stocks (long-term) through an NRO account. How would I go ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...