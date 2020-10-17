Kerala gold smuggling case: Ex-CM aide Sivasankar takes ill with Customs hot on trail

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
In a dramatic turn of events late on Friday evening, M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and facing inquiry in the infamous gold smuggling case, was admitted into a hospital here after he complained of uneasiness.
Sivasankar was ferried to hospital in a car belonging to the Cochin Customs, whose team inquiring into the case had driven down to Thiruvananthapuram reportedly to serve him fresh notice for interrogation, after being told that he was unable to make a personal appearance.
The Customs team reached Sivasankar’s house in Thiruvananthapuram by 5.30 pm on Friday and handed over the notice to him. He was being taken to the Customs office in the capital city when he suddenly said he was sick and asked to be directed to a nearby private hospital.
Sivasankar was admitted to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where his doctor wife works, after he complained of chest pain. An initial report suggested that the doctors had diagnosed him elevated blood pressure and an erratic heart rate.
Also read: Gold smuggling case: BJP demands Kerala CM’s resignation
The Customs reportedly wanted to question him on suspicion of aiding accused Swapna Suresh to spirit away foreign currency to Dubai during one of their alleged joint travel. According to a source, it is likely that fresh evidence has emerged pointing to Sivasankar’s role in the case.
But even this (Saturday) morning, it is unclear if he has been named as an accused in the currency smuggling case under the provisions of the Customs Act or if the Customs wanted to declare an arrest. Further moves would be made based on Sivasankar’s prognosis in the hospital.
Also read: Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC orders ED not to arrest Sivasankar till Oct 23
The Customs has reportedly secured statements from Swapna’s accomplices in the case involving smuggling of foreign currency to the effect that she used her links with the UAE Consulate here to travel to Dubai with Sivasankar and use him as a cover on more than one occasion.
The Customs suspects that this could be a component of a hawala operation to compensate the Dubai end of the international gold smuggling racket. It is poring over immigration records and air passenger manifestos to confirm and record Sivasankar’s culpability in the case, if any.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...