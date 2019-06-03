Kerala Government on alert after suspected Nipah case in Kochi

The Kerala government is closely monitoring the situation after a suspected case of Nipah virus infection was reported from a private hospital in Kochi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that the health network in the State was capable of handling any emergency and requested everyone to follow the instructions of the Health Department.

“While we need to be cautious, there is no cause for panic. We have taken a series of measures to tackle the problem. Contact tracing, case isolation, quality care and community engagement are being done diligently. Care should be taken not to spread rumours on the social media,” he said. Meanwhile, a high-level committee has decided to strengthen preventive measures even as test results from the National Institute of Virology in Pune are awaited.

A college student from North Paravur, studying in Thodupuzha in Idukki district, was admitted to the private hospital with suspected Nipah infection symptoms. Initial blood sample tests at Alappuzha Medical College indicated it could indeed be Nipah.

A control room will be opened at the Collectorate. An isolation ward is being arranged at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Equipment and other facilities are being brought in, Health Minister KK Shylaja said.