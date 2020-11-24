Kerala government to withdraw controversial amendment to Police Act

The CPI-M-led LDF government in Kerala on Tuesday decided to bring out an ordinance to withdraw the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act.

A special cabinet, which met in the afternoon, decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issue of an Ordinance to repeal Section 118-A, which got his assent on Saturday.

“The Cabinet has decided to bring out an Ordinance to withdraw the amendment,” government sources told PTI.

Khan had signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment Ordinance brought by the Left front government envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children.

However, after a political outcry across the country over the controversial amendment, the Left government on Monday, decided to put it on hold, saying further action would be taken in this regard after detailed discussions in the state Assembly.

Opposition parties and even Left sympathisers had slammed it, saying it was against the freedom of speech and media.