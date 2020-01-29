Kerala Governor does a U-turn; airs 'reservations' over CAA

In a sudden U-turn, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan chose to stick to the prepared text of the address to the State Assembly and read out the State government's view on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Earlier, he had informed the government that he took objection to reading out paragraph 18 in the address, in which the former had referred to the CAA and its opposition to it on various grounds.

While reading out the text, the Governor told the Assembly that he did not intend to digress from the original text, and was acceding to a specific request from the Chief Minister. But he said he did not personally agree with the State government's divergent views on CAA.

The Governor said that citizenship should in no way be related to an individual's religious identity. Viewed in this context, the CAA was divisive in nature, he said, in stark contrast to the position he has taken in the matter so far. CAA would only go to kill the cardinal principles of equality and secularism enshrined in the Constitution, the Governor said. This cannot be allowed to happen under any circumstance.

Earlier, the State Assembly witnessed dramatic scenes as sloganeering and placard-wielding members of the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front sought to waylay the Governor as he was about to take the podium. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to reason with the members, but failed, following which the Watch and Ward staff were called in to physically remove them from the floor to clear the way for the Governor. Later, the Opposition boycotted the Assembly and sat in a dharna in front of the building.