Kerala govt brings back mask mandate

Kerala has on Wednesday brought back the face mask mandate to public spaces and work places in view of rising new Covid-19 graph elsewhere in the country. Flouting of the directive shall invite a fine, though a government order did not indicate the quantum.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu are among the other States where mask wearing has been made mandatory with a fine for non-compliance fixed at ₹500., an official spokesman said.

Earlier, Kerala had lifted all restrictions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, imposed as part of the Covid containment strategy. A relook was necessitated by the recent resurgence of virus infections elsewhere in the country and at home as well, the government issued on Wednesday said.

This renders mask wearing compulsory in all public places, gathering work places, and during transport. The number of active cases as on Tuesday night was 1,889, up 77 compared to the previous day, and test positivity at 2.43 per cent.