Kerala govt extends reservation to forward class

Mahindra Partners invests in Centre for Sight
Mahindra Partners, the private equity and corporate venture capital arm of the Mahindra Group, has invested ...
In a significant decision, the Left-led Kerala government today decided to provide reservation to economically backward sections in forward communities in appointments to five Devaswom boards of the state.
Addressing a press conference here after a cabinet meeting that took the decision, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that this was the first time reservation had been extended to forward communities in the country.
He said necessary amendments would be made in the Devaswom Recruitment rules to implement the new decision.
The chief minister said 10 per cent reservation would be given to the economically weak in these communities for recruitment in the Devaswom boards.
It was also resolved to increase the reservation quota for backward communities and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in Devaswom appointments, he said.
With the latest announcement, the Ezhava community’s reservation would go up to 17 per cent from 14 per cent and that of SC/ST to 12 per cent from 10 per cent.
The reservation of backward communities other than Ezhava would be six per cent. It was three per cent earlier, Vijayan said.
The LDF’s declared policy is that reservation for backward communities and SC/ST for government jobs and in the education sector should continue along with a fixed reservation percentage for economically backward in forward classes, he said.
“But that can be implemented in the nation only through a constitutional amendment. However, there are certain sectors where reservation for economically weak can be introduced without constitutional changes,” the Left leader said.
The state government’s view was that the Devaswom Board was one such sector where it could be implemented as it did not have reservation to minority communities, he said.
Vijayan also said that the LDF and state government would continue to put pressure on the Centre to bring in constitutional amendments to provide reservation to economically backward in forward communities in other government jobs also.
The Travancore Devaswom Board, Malabar Devaswom Board, Guruvayour Devaswom, Koodalmanikam Devaswom and Cochin Devaswom Board are the five boards that manage temples in the southern state.
Hike in pension age
On other cabinet decisions, Vijayan said the pension age of government doctors and teachers in medical colleges has been increased.
The pension age of doctors under the directorate of health service have been hiked to 60 from the present 56 years.
Similarly, the superannuation age of teachers under the medical education department has been fixed at 62 years. The present age limit is 60 years.
The decision in this regard was taken in view of shortage of doctors in the government sector, the chief minister added.
Mahindra Partners, the private equity and corporate venture capital arm of the Mahindra Group, has invested ...
Online grocery retailers Grofers has raised over ₹1,400 crore ($200 million) in a Series F round led by ...
NativeLead connects start-up founders in Tier-II towns with successful businessmen
Nepra builds a supply chain that connects waste generators/collectors to recyclers
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
With the election frenzy dying down and the incumbent government winning comfortably, four fund managers share ...
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...
Please Email the Editor