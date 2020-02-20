Kerala HC asks State govt, police to explain missing guns, bullets

Daimler leverages global strengths for BS-VI trucks
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government and Police Chief to file an affidavit explaining the action taken on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges missing from the Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB).
The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali issued the directive while admitting a public interest litigation seeking a probe by CBI or NIA into the rifles and live cartridges missing from the custody of police.
In his petition, PR Ramachandra Kaimal of Changanassery, Kottayam said that CAG found that 25 rifles stated to have been issued by the Special Armed Police Battalion were neither entered as received in the stock register nor in the records maintained by the Armoury Inspector at the camp. The report had therefore recommended that government take urgent steps to trace the missing cartridge. The CAG also recommended stock taking of arms and ammunition of the entire police force.
When the petition came up for hearing, Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that no rifles were found missing during the physical verification of the rifles done by the DIG, Armed Police Battalion and Director of Crime Branch. Besides, an investigation into the missing of the bullets was on.
In fact 11 police personnel had been named as accused in the case registered in connection with the missing bullets. The Government Pleader further submitted that it had become an issue because CAG team refused to account the 25 rifles transferred temporarily from SAP to Thiruvananthapuram city in 2011 despite records showed to them.
He also pointed out that the CAG report had been tabled before the Assembly and it was for the Public Accounts Committee to take action on it.
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
After Kia and Isuzu, automakers from China explore options in the State
Company will now only focus on China, Korea, LatAm and the US
If Hero’s Dakar program brings the slightest amount of intrigue, you must already be following the XPulse’s ...
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...