Kerala HC sets aside GO levying cess on industrial use of river water

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Kerala High Court has set aside a 2009 government order imposing a cess on industries extracting river water for their use.
Justice N Nagaresh passed the verdict while allowing writ petitions filed by FACT, Kochi, MRF Limited, Kottayam, and Sree Sakthi Paper Mills, Kochi, against enhancement of cess on river water.
The court observed that Article 265 of the Constitution of India provides that no tax shall be levied or collected except by the authority of law. Tax, duty, cess, or fee were levied by the State government to raise revenue. In fact, each expression denoted different kinds of “imposts” depending on the purpose for which they were levied.
This power could be exercised in any of its manifestations only under any law authorising levy and collection of tax as envisaged under Article 265.
The court noted that section 3 of the Kerala Irrigation and Water Conservation Act, 2003 provided that the State government was entitled to conserve and regulate the use of such watercourses and water in all such water courses.
As power was conferred on the State government to regulate watercourses for the purpose of irrigation and water conservation, the government would be perfectly within its powers to regulate or curb lifting of water from such watercourses for industrial purposes, as unrestricted usage of water for industrial purposes could adversely affect the availability of sufficient quantity of water for irrigation purpose.
However, “the impost of tax/cess/fee/rate” stands on a different footing. The executive could not levy tax. To support a tax, legislative sanction was essential. It cannot be levied and collected in the absence of any legislative sanction, by exercise of executive power of the State under Article 162. A statutory source of power was lacking in the present case, the court observed.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...