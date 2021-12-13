Kerala HC slams petitioner objecting PM’s picture on Covid vax certificate

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
Slamming a petitioner who sought a directive to remove the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from paid Covid vaccine certificates, the Kerala High Court, on Monday, asked whether the petitioner was ashamed of the Prime Minister who has come to power with the people’s mandate.
When the petition came up for hearing, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said: “Why you are ashamed of your Prime Minister? Why you are making such a complaint when around 150 crore people are not raising any voice in this regard.”
The court added that Narendra Modi was our Prime Minister and not the Prime Minister of any other country. You might have political differences. Everyone had different political opinions, but he was still the Prime Minister. He had come to power with the people’s mandate. When the counsel for the petitioner said that that the vaccination certificates issued by other countries did not carry the photo of their PMs, the court orally observed that “they may not be proud of their Prime Minister, but we are proud of ours”. You should be proud of your vaccination certificate which carries “the photograph of your PM”.
Pointing out that the petitioner was the State-level master coach of the Jawaharlal Nehru Leadership Institute of New Delhi, the court asked: “You work at an institute named after a Prime Minister. Why don’t you ask the university to take that down as well?”
Petitioner Peter Mayaliparambil contended that the Central government had no right to take credit for the vaccination by inserting a photograph of the Prime Minister in the certificate issued to a paid vaccine recipient.
It was a certificate issued merely to confirm the status of vaccination of a person. In fact, a vaccination certificate was a private space with one's personal details and not a place for public campaigning.
He also pointed out that according to the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the Common Cause vs Union of India for campaigns using public money, no individual could be credited with the launch of an initiative or be celebrated for achievements of a certain policy of the State.
