Kerala, which continues to keep its Covid-19 data away from the public domain, has issued directions that all hospitals in both the private and public sectors keep ready separate beds for patients as new cases show a steady rise across districts.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported 4,375 active cases in the State, a little more than a fourth of the total number nationwide. .

Arbitrary stop to updates

The Health Department arbitrarily decided to shut down the dashboard on April 11, 2022, citing a steady reduction in new cases. Any data would henceforth be released at the discretion of the Health Minister alone. The latest available data showcases have been on the rise in the State since March, though no death has been reported.

On Saturday, the State Health department directed health workers to identify pregnant women with influenza symptoms and put them on Covid-19 diagnostic tests. They should also be told about the need to take two doses of vaccine as well as the additional precautionary dose. Those bedridden at home or identified with chronic illnesses must be given special care.

Alert to district officers

The guidelines also said patients being treated in hospitals should not be denied care if they test positive after admission. The District Medical Officers were told to ensure all hospitals have separate beds to ensure none with an infection is denied care.

District surveillance officers should ensure positive samples are sent for whole genome sequencing. Individuals with comorbidities and pregnant women, the elderly, and children should mandatorily wear masks in public places. All those who visit hospitals also must wear masks, as the guidelines stipulate.

RT-PCR testing for elderly

These categories of individuals should take all precautions including masking and avoiding crowded places. Those above 60 years of age with comorbidities or symptoms of respiratory diseases should necessarily undergo RT-PCR testing and seek proper treatment.

Health workers must wear masks while in hospitals. Genomic sequencing of samples has revealed the Omicron virus variant is circulating in the State. Kerala may have among the highest number of active cases in the country in the latest episode of a surge in the numbers, but the State Health Department attributes this to better reporting and more testing as they have done earlier, too.

