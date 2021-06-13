Kerala IT Parks, Technopark staff launch Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Kerala IT Parks and the Technopark Employees Co-operative (TEC) Hospital in collaboration with IT companies have launched what is being described as the largest Covid-19 vaccination drive for IT professionals in the State and their family members.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA inaugurated the programme on Saturday at a facility set up by the H&R Block in Technopark here on Saturday. The first phase of inoculation of employees of more than 450 companies in Technopark and their family members followed.

This will be extended to the entire IT workforce at the Infopark in Kochi and Cyberpark in Kozhikode. Separate inoculation camps will be set up in both places in the coming weeks.

The TEC Hospital has procured two lakh Covishield vaccines exclusively for the IT community in the State. It is the first co-operative sector establishment here to procure vaccine directly from the manufacturer. The hospital has received 25,000 vials in the first batch.

John M Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala State IT Parks, said that the government IT parks in collaboration with IT Companies are taking a significant step to ensure the safety of IT professionals and their family members.

‘Much-needed relief’

The vaccination drive would help to bring the workforce back to the IT campuses across the State and along with that herald normalcy. “We hope this effort will bring much-needed relief to the IT fraternity, their families and IT companies in these challenging times,” he added.

Binu R Kurup, President, TEC Hospital, said that the drive is a great relief to several companies and employees operating out of various IT parks in the State.

“But this inoculation drive is open for the entire IT workforce in both government-run and private IT parks,” he said. Shashi Tharoor MP played a key role in the procurement of the vaccine from the manufacturer.