Kerala logs 20,772 Covid cases with TPR at 13.61%

Kerala has reported a slightly fewer daily new Covid-19 cases at 20,772 (over 22,000 for three last days) on Friday after 1.52 lakh samples were tested. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 13.61 per cent.

The State goes into a customary weekend lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, the State also recorded 116 deaths during the past several days as due to Covid virus, taking the cumulative toll so far during the pandemic to 16,701. There are 323 local self-government jurisdictions falling under the D category with the worst prevailing TPR of more than 15 per cent.

The respective number of affected jurisdictions in the C category (TPR 10-15 per cent) is 355; that in the B category (5-10 per cent) is 294; and that in the A category (TPR up to five per cent) is 62. The total number of patients admitted in hospitals across the state for treatment is 27,883.

The active case load on Friday was at 1.60 lakh but those under observation across the State were 4.56 lakh. Of these, 4.29 lakh were under home or institutional quarantine.