Kerala may review Covid-19 situation given high test positivity rate

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Test positivity rate (TPR) touching an 86-day-high of 17.73 per cent on Saturday has unnerved the Kerala government which, according to sources, will likely review the evolving situation at an online meeting today (Monday) with the Chief Minister away from the State capital.
The TPR has had come down to 16.41 per cent on Sunday, but that is poor consolation for a battle-weary government which had to relax on lockdown and associated Covid control measures during the ongoing Onam season. These are ‘likely to be reviewed and could even be restored to an extent.’
The active case pool on Sunday was 1,63,212, far lower than the scary 4.6 lakh cases that a six-member central team which visited eight districts of the state had projected during August 1 to 20.
The ‘unlock,’ the approaching Onam festival and reopening of tourism had posed challenging scenarios and was of concern, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Singh, who headed the central team, had told newspersons at the end of its visit here on August 10.
The hospital admissions remained more or less stable at 26,586 on Sunday. This is an important metric that health experts are watching since infections contracted during the Onam season will become manifest over the next seven to 10 days and translated into new admissions.
Being one of the most vaccinated States, Kerala is witnessing a wave of breakthrough infections as well. This is what currently drives the daily new numbers now, according to several health experts and economists. These are mild cases and probably not precipitating into hospital admissions.
The review meeting will need to deal with the crucial questions of what can be possibly done to bring down both the TPR and the daily new case numbers. Sources said that one option before the government is to target those districts which continue to report accelerated virus transmission.
