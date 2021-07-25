Kerala model facing serious challenges, says KN Harilal, former Planning Board member

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The Kerala model of development that sought to create an alternate process with support from people is now facing serious challenges in the neo-liberal socio, political and economic system, according to KN Harilal, former State Planning Board member and Professor, Center for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram.
Delivering the sixth lecture in a series on ‘Kerala Economy in Transition’ jointly organised by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) and the Kerala Economic Association, he said that a major factor behind the success of the model was the unity of the people irrespective of caste or creed.
Political parties cutting across ideology had supported this unique model of development. Social reformers and religious leaders too had contributed their mite to the cause. Unfortunately, there is a deliberate attempt to sabotage this unity. This will only harm the state’s developmental prospects.
“We cannot hope to take proceed without the collective effort of the people of the State”, Harilal said. Concerns being aired about the growing mafia economy cannot be ignored either. Kerala should take serious efforts to release the economy from the clutches of what he called the underground mafia.
Harilal observed that there has been a qualitative improvement in the civil service in the State over a period of time. But this is not at par with its growing needs as it tackles a bunch of global challenges. The State civil service needs to be toned up in tune with the emerging changes in the global economy.
Absence of leadership in various government departments and awareness about issues is also a serious challenge to the transformation of the state into a vibrant economy and democracy. The world is now heading through a very tough time with civic rights facing serious threat from capitalism.
“Hence we need a development viewpoint that goes beyond the capitalist system of development, which is not inclusive,” Harilal said. KK Jisha, Assistant professor, Government Victoria College, Palakkad was the moderator of the session while Santhosh T George, Assistant Professor, Maharajas College, Ernakulam, the discussant. KJ Joseph, Director, GIFT, welcomed the guests.
