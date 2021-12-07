Kerala MPs protest late-night release of water from Mullaperiyar

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
7
As Tamil Nadu Government opened nine gates of the Mullaperiyar dam early on Tuesday, many MPs from Kerala have started protests in Parliament against the move. The MPs allege that Tamil Nadu authorities are playing with the lives of people in Kerala as the shutters were opened without any warning.
Leader of Kerala Congress (Mani) Thomas Chazhikadan will protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament. "About 3.5 lakh litres of water flows from the Mullaperiyar dam in one second. The low lying areas along the banks of Periyar has flooded due to this unannounced decision. The water of the dam belongs to Tamil Nadu and no one opposes it. But the safety of people of Kerala should also be considered by the Tamil Nadu Government," Jose K Mani told BusinessLine.
Mani said he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on the issue. "To keep the water limit at 142 feet, the highest permissible limit as directed by the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu Government is releasing the water in the night creating panic among people in Kerala. They should release water during the daytime with proper notice. We will raise the issue in both the Houses of Parliament," he added.
Meanwhile, the Congress has given adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on the matter. Congress MP from Idukki Dean Kuriakose said the TamilNadu administration should take enough water towards their side and the water outflow through spillways towards downstream should be increased. "Right now, both of these operations are under the control of Tamil Nadu government. Kerala state is having no role in this management. This is leading to great trouble for people who live downstream. On Tuesday, after midnight, at 2:30 am, 8,000 cusecs of water was released through the spillways of Mullapperiyar without any intimation. This has created avoidable flooding and loss to property. This is not the first instance; this has been a continuing story. No initiative is taken, to resolve this," Kuriakose added.
Kerala has been maintaining that the dam, built in 19th century, is structurally unstable. The political parties in Kerala have also been arguing that the operation and management of the dam is done in an unsafe manner. The issue came up during a debate on the Sam Safety Bill in Rajya Sabha last week. While MPs from Kerala argued for the construction of a new dam considering the structural weakness of the old dam, the Tamil Nadu MPs pointed out that the Supreme Court had considered the issue and an expert panel has found that the dam is strong enough.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...