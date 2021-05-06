Kerala mulls total lockdown from May 8-16

Stand-in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is learnt to have directed the administration to declare a lockdown in Kerala from May 8 to 16, given the unabated rise in daily Covid-19 cases and test positivity rate.

A mini lockdown currently in force in the state is not effective, a police report had conveyed to the government. Traffic is likely to be ordered shut from Saturday and shops and establishments will close down. Only essential services will be available.

Details are still awaited after Vijayan, who is currently travelling, returns to Thiruvananthapuram later this afternoon. He had told news persons on Wednesday evening that the mini lockdown situation was due for review for an upgrade any time.

The daily new cases had crossed the 40,000-mark and death rate 50 on Thursday. Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts are the worst-affected, with the shortage of ICU beds and oxygen beds being reported from many places.