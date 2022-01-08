Kerala needs to scale up allocations for healthcare, says expert

Kerala should substantially increase budget allocation for healthcare in the light ofthe spreading of community diseases, according to V Ramankutty, Emeritus Professor, Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, and Research Director at Amala Cancer ResearchCentre, Thrissur.

Inadequate funding is the major hurdle forthe development of public healthcare system, especially after 2000, he said while delivering a lecture on the state’s health sector aspart of the public lecture series (webinar) on ‘Kerala Economy in Transition.’

Unhealthy eating habits

The public lecture series is jointly organised by policy and research think-tank Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), Thiruvananthapuram, and Kerala Economic Association (KEA).

“Kerala should disincentivise the unhealthy eating habitgrowing for the last two decades especially among theyouth.A sin tax can be imposed to control such unhealthy practices,” Ramankutty said.

The state may be at the forefront of major healthparameters, but the state needs to invest more in public healthcare. The per capita healthexpenditure is ₹7,636 in Kerala,one of the highest in India.

‘Enact Public Health Act’

Also, 6.5 per cent of the state’s GSDP is spent on healthcare. “Still we are lag when compared with the growing needs. As much as 66 per cent of treatment is being done in private sector, which needs urgent attention. A health cess can be introduced in line with road cess for fundingpublic healthcare needs.“ Ramankutty added.

The Kerala Public Health Act should be enacted as soon as possible. Medical college clusters can be formed for developing speciality medical services rather than investing in advanced healthcare facility in every medical college.

B Ekbal, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Kerala, and former member, Planning Board, presided over the webinar. M Kabeer, former HOD, Department of Economics, GovernmentCollege For Women, was the discussant. KJ Joseph, Professor and Director, GIFT, delivered the welcome speech.