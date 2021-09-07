Kerala Nipah virus case: Big relief as 8 close contacts test negative

Thiruvananthapuram, September 7

The Kerala Health Department breathed a sigh of relief late on Monday night when three samples each from eight of the primary contacts, including parents, of the lone 12-year-old Nipah virus victim in Kozhikode, tested negative at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Five more results are awaited today (Tuesday), Health Minister Veena George said in Kozhikode. The fact that eight of the closest contacts of the victim had tested negative is a big relief, she said. The samples also included those from a few healthcare workers who had come into contact with the deceased.

54 high risk cases

The contact list of the deceased comprises 251 persons, including 129 healthcare workers at the four hospitals where the patient was taken to. Of these, 38 are in isolation wards at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. At least 54 are in the high-risk category.

The condition of the rest of the 48 symptomatic persons admitted to the Medical College Hospital is satisfactory, the Health Minister said. Those admitted include 31 from Kozhikode, four from Wayanad and three from Malappuram, both neighbouring districts, and one from Ernakulam, with the cases being mild.

Local lab in action

Meanwhile, the screening centre set up at the Medical College Hospital with assistance from the NIV in Pune and Alappuzha started giving test results from early morning today with the first one proving negative. A house-wise surveillance initiative will be launched in Kozhikode later in the day.

A team from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research is expected to reach Kozhikode tomorrow (Wednesday), sources in the Health Department said. It will take samples of fruit bats, which are believed to host the Nipah virus.