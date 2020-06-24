Kerala proposes to ramp up Covid testing three-fold

The recent spike in positive Covid-19 cases in Kerala has prompted the State government to review testing, which it proposes to raise by at least three times, says Dr Fathahudeen, Nodal Officer for Covid-19, Ernakulam, and Vice-Principal, Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

The State had conducted 1,92,059 tests as of Tuesday, far below the level in neighbouring States. It has 3,452 confirmed cases and 1,620 active ones, while 1,807 have recovered (52.35 per cent). The overall mortality rate is at 0.67 per cent (23 deaths so far) while test per million is at 5,468.

“This (decision to ramp up testing) is a policy decision being finalised and the government is going ahead with it. In fact we are increasing the test numbers every other day; and we will raise it even further as and when warranted,” he told BusinessLine.

Another new high

His remarks came on a day (on Tuesday) when the number of new cases identified in the State reached another single-day high of 141, marking the fifth time on the trot when the number has crossed the 100-mark. As many as 60 patients undergoing treatment have recovered the same day.

The State also witnessed the 23rd death from the infection on Tuesday, when Kollam-based Vasanthakumar, who had returned home from Delhi recently, succumbed to the virus. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said this was a serious development.

He also expressed concern over the increasing incidence of cases where the origin has not been identified. Similarly, asymptomatic cases proving positive in tests, including in Thiruvananthapuram, is also not a good sign, he said. A partial lockdown has been declared here for the next 10 days.

Influenza-types to be tested

Dr Fathahudeen said that since the number of people returning home both from abroad and other States within the country is on the rise, the State government has decided to carry out the tests on all people with influenza-like symptoms. “We are very keen to hike the number of tests,” he added.

Asked about the availability of diagnostic kits, he said it all depends on supplies from the Centre. The State government by itself is not developing such testing kits but the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences & Technology in Thirvananthapuram is doing it, and field trials are in progress.

Epidemiological experts are of the view that testing is inadequate in the State given the rising number of Covid-19 cases, especially with the arrival of its citizens from outside. The need of the hour is to increase the testing numbers by 20-30 per cent from the current level, they have opined.