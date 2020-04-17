Kerala reports 7 new Covid-19 cases

The decline in reporting of Covid-19 cases in Kerala suffered a minor upset on Thursday, with the State reporting seven new cases (from one the previous day), but the State managed to keep it in single digit still.
Of the seven, four were from Kannur district, two from Kozhikode and one in Kasaragod. Among the new cases, five are returnees from abroad while two others are cases of local transmission.
A section of public health activists have expressed concern about ‘returnees from abroad’ still reporting infection, since inbound international air traffic were closed as early as March 22. They are of the view that the maximum quarantine period of 28 days is approaching a closure, and ‘delayed confirmations’ of those returning from abroad must be watched with caution to rule out another wave.
More test negative
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told newspersons that test results of 27 patients, who are under treatment in hospitals, have come in as as negative on Thursday. Of these, 24 patients are from the worst-hit Kasaragod, and and one each from Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kannur.
The State has so far reported a total of 394 confirmed cases, and 147 patients are still under treatment in different hospitals.
TABLE 1: Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Thursday, April 16)
|District
|Total number under observation
|Home quarantines
|In hospitals
|New admissions on April 15
|No of deaths
|Thiruvananthapuram
|2359
|2243
|116
|26
|1
|Kollam
|3967
|3596
|11
|5
|Pathanamthitta
|5012
|4997
|15
|2
|Idukki
|3146
|3146
|0
|0
|Kottayam
|1782
|1782
|0
|0
|Alappuzha
|6131
|6122
|9
|2
|Ernakulam
|999
|978
|21
|1
|1
|Thrissur
|6944
|6933
|11
|4
|Palakkad
|13059
|13026
|33
|3
|Malappuram
|8708
|8670
|38
|20
|Kozhikode
|12875
|12847
|28
|15
|Wayanad
|8787
|8782
|5
|1
|Kannur
|6706
|6584
|122
|15
|Kasaragod
|8380
|8266
|114
|14
|Total
|88855
|88,332
|523
|108
|Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State
394
|Number of recovered
|247
|2
Table 2 and last: Update on district-wise number of confirmed cases (April 16)
|District
|No of confirmed cases
|Thiruvananthapuram
|2
|Kollam
|5
|Pathanamthitta
|6
|Alappuzha
|3
|Kottayam
|-
|Idukki
|-
|Ernakulam
|4
|Thrissur
|1
|Palakkad
|2
|Malappuram
|8
|Kozhikode
|11
|Wayanad
|1
|Kannur
|47
|Kasaragod
|57
|Total
|147
In keeping with the recent trend, the number of people under surveillance has come down further to 88,855, almost a half of the peak figure of 1.7 lakh in March. On Thursday, 88,332 were under observation in their homes while 523 were isolated at hospitals with 108 getting admitted fresh to hospitals.
Till date, 17,400 samples from those symptoms have been sent so far for testing, of which 16,489 have tested negative, the Chief Minister said.
Number of recoveries more
“The number of recoveries is now more than the number of new cases being reported and this is a vindication of the preventive measures undertaken by the State. It gives me immense pleasure in announcing that seven foreign nationals recovering from Covid-19 in Kerala have reached home in their respective countries. Two staffers of the Cochin International Airport, who had got infected while on airport duty, were among those who recovered from the infection on Thursday,” he added.
The Chief Minister also said that patients being discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection should undergo a 14-day mandatory isolation at their homes, along with their family members.
Local-self government bodies have been directed to monitor these families.