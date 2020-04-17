National

Kerala reports 7 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

The decline in reporting of Covid-19 cases in Kerala suffered a minor upset on Thursday, with the State reporting seven new cases (from one the previous day), but the State managed to keep it in single digit still.

Of the seven, four were from Kannur district, two from Kozhikode and one in Kasaragod. Among the new cases, five are returnees from abroad while two others are cases of local transmission.

A section of public health activists have expressed concern about ‘returnees from abroad’ still reporting infection, since inbound international air traffic were closed as early as March 22. They are of the view that the maximum quarantine period of 28 days is approaching a closure, and ‘delayed confirmations’ of those returning from abroad must be watched with caution to rule out another wave.

More test negative

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told newspersons that test results of 27 patients, who are under treatment in hospitals, have come in as as negative on Thursday. Of these, 24 patients are from the worst-hit Kasaragod, and and one each from Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kannur.

The State has so far reported a total of 394 confirmed cases, and 147 patients are still under treatment in different hospitals.

TABLE 1: Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Thursday, April 16)     

DistrictTotal number under observationHome quarantinesIn hospitalsNew admissions on April 15No of deaths
Thiruvananthapuram23592243116261
Kollam39673596115 
Pathanamthitta50124997152 
Idukki3146314600 
Kottayam1782178200 
Alappuzha 6131612292 
Ernakulam 9999782111
Thrissur69446933114 
Palakkad 1305913026333 
Malappuram870886703820 
Kozhikode12875128472815 
Wayanad8787878251 
Kannur6706658412215 
Kasaragod8380826611414 
Total8885588,332523108 
Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State
394		Number of recovered247

 

Table 2 and last: Update on district-wise number of confirmed cases (April 16)   

DistrictNo of confirmed cases
Thiruvananthapuram2
Kollam5
Pathanamthitta 6
Alappuzha3
Kottayam-
Idukki -
Ernakulam 4
Thrissur 1
Palakkad2
Malappuram8
Kozhikode11
Wayanad
Kannur47
Kasaragod57
Total147

 

In keeping with the recent trend, the number of people under surveillance has come down further to 88,855, almost a half of the peak figure of 1.7 lakh in March. On Thursday, 88,332 were under observation in their homes while 523 were isolated at hospitals with 108 getting admitted fresh to hospitals.

Till date, 17,400 samples from those symptoms have been sent so far for testing, of which 16,489 have tested negative, the Chief Minister said.

Number of recoveries more

“The number of recoveries is now more than the number of new cases being reported and this is a vindication of the preventive measures undertaken by the State. It gives me immense pleasure in announcing that seven foreign nationals recovering from Covid-19 in Kerala have reached home in their respective countries. Two staffers of the Cochin International Airport, who had got infected while on airport duty, were among those who recovered from the infection on Thursday,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that patients being discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection should undergo a 14-day mandatory isolation at their homes, along with their family members.

Local-self government bodies have been directed to monitor these families.

