Kerala reports 7 new Covid-19 cases

The decline in reporting of Covid-19 cases in Kerala suffered a minor upset on Thursday, with the State reporting seven new cases (from one the previous day), but the State managed to keep it in single digit still.

Of the seven, four were from Kannur district, two from Kozhikode and one in Kasaragod. Among the new cases, five are returnees from abroad while two others are cases of local transmission.

A section of public health activists have expressed concern about ‘returnees from abroad’ still reporting infection, since inbound international air traffic were closed as early as March 22. They are of the view that the maximum quarantine period of 28 days is approaching a closure, and ‘delayed confirmations’ of those returning from abroad must be watched with caution to rule out another wave.

More test negative

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told newspersons that test results of 27 patients, who are under treatment in hospitals, have come in as as negative on Thursday. Of these, 24 patients are from the worst-hit Kasaragod, and and one each from Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kannur.

The State has so far reported a total of 394 confirmed cases, and 147 patients are still under treatment in different hospitals.

TABLE 1: Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Thursday, April 16)

District Total number under observation Home quarantines In hospitals New admissions on April 15 No of deaths Thiruvananthapuram 2359 2243 116 26 1 Kollam 3967 3596 11 5 Pathanamthitta 5012 4997 15 2 Idukki 3146 3146 0 0 Kottayam 1782 1782 0 0 Alappuzha 6131 6122 9 2 Ernakulam 999 978 21 1 1 Thrissur 6944 6933 11 4 Palakkad 13059 13026 33 3 Malappuram 8708 8670 38 20 Kozhikode 12875 12847 28 15 Wayanad 8787 8782 5 1 Kannur 6706 6584 122 15 Kasaragod 8380 8266 114 14 Total 88855 88,332 523 108 Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State

394 Number of recovered 247 2

Table 2 and last: Update on district-wise number of confirmed cases (April 16)

District No of confirmed cases Thiruvananthapuram 2 Kollam 5 Pathanamthitta 6 Alappuzha 3 Kottayam - Idukki - Ernakulam 4 Thrissur 1 Palakkad 2 Malappuram 8 Kozhikode 11 Wayanad 1 Kannur 47 Kasaragod 57 Total 147

In keeping with the recent trend, the number of people under surveillance has come down further to 88,855, almost a half of the peak figure of 1.7 lakh in March. On Thursday, 88,332 were under observation in their homes while 523 were isolated at hospitals with 108 getting admitted fresh to hospitals.

Till date, 17,400 samples from those symptoms have been sent so far for testing, of which 16,489 have tested negative, the Chief Minister said.

Number of recoveries more

“The number of recoveries is now more than the number of new cases being reported and this is a vindication of the preventive measures undertaken by the State. It gives me immense pleasure in announcing that seven foreign nationals recovering from Covid-19 in Kerala have reached home in their respective countries. Two staffers of the Cochin International Airport, who had got infected while on airport duty, were among those who recovered from the infection on Thursday,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that patients being discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection should undergo a 14-day mandatory isolation at their homes, along with their family members.

Local-self government bodies have been directed to monitor these families.