Kerala revises lower Covid test, kit prices

Our Bureau | Thiruvananthapuram, February 9 | Updated on: Feb 09, 2022
Veena George, Kerala Health Minister

RT-PCR test to cost ₹300, antigen test at ₹100

The Kerala Heath Department has rationalised and revised lower the rates applicable for various Covid diagnostic tests and safety equipment/gear such as PPE kits and N95 masks. 

An official spokesman quoting Health Minister Veena George said that an RT-PCR test will cost only ₹300 (reduced from the prevailing rate of ₹500) while an antigen test will be priced lower at ₹100 (brought down from the prevailing ₹300). 

Rates for other tests are: Expert NAT at ₹2,350 (₹2,500); TrueNAT at ₹1,225 (₹1,500); and RT-LAMP at ₹1,025 (₹1,150). According to sources, RT-LAMP is a superior technique in which the assay is so fast that result scan be obtained within 30 minutes. In comparison, RT-PCR test results can take 8-10 hours. 

A PPE kit in XL size will now cost ₹154 and double XL size at ₹156. The maximum prize that can be quoted for both XL and double XL will be ₹175. The minimum price for an N95 mask will be ₹5.50 and the maximum, ₹15. Strict action has been warned of against any attempt to sell these material at higher than these listed rates. 

Published on February 09, 2022

