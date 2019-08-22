Kerala sharing best practices in start-up ecosystem

A 29-member delegation of senior start-up and development institution officials from 12 States, on a tour of Kerala to study its vibrant start-up environment, visited Inq Innovation, Kochi, a leading co-working and incubation centre.

The officials were from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Nagaland, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Welcoming the delegates, Dilip Ibrahim, Director, Inq Innovation, said the incubation centre’s presence in Sydney, Dubai, Bengaluru and Kochi helps it to take the start-ups to the next level with global launch pads and funding support.

Debasis Chakraborty, Programme Director, Inq Innovation, who made a presentation on the activities of the start-up ecosystem, said Inq is not restricted to IT start-ups, but also is a thriving environment for enterprises in agritech, healthcare, hospitality, education and fintech.