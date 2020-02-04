National

Kerala start-ups to get chance to launch business in UK, says British diplomat

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on February 04, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

15 start-ups make presentations to top-level British delegation on the activities of KSUM

Select start-ups from Kerala will be given opportunities to set up business in the UK, according to British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford.

The diplomat, who led a top-level delegation of the British government, revealed this on a visit to the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) at its premises in Kalamassery.

The seven-member delegation held talks with 15 select start-ups under KSUM. The hosts also gave a power-point presentation on the activities of KSUM as the Kerala government’s central agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

The delegation under Pilmore-Bedford comprised Julie Chappell, Managing Director, London & Partners, KT Rajan, Deputy Head of Mission Bangalore and Cluster Head – Technology & Innovation; Divya Bajaj, Vice-President, London & Partners; Chethan GM, Inward Investment Adviser, Department for International Trade; Rashmi Priyesh, Trade Adviser – Technology, Department for International Trade; and Asha Thampi, EA to the British Deputy High Commissioner.

KSUM, founded in 2006, undertakes the planning, establishment, and management of the Technology Business Incubator as a start-up accelerator in Kerala to promote technology-based entrepreneurship activities and create the infrastructure as well as ecosystem required to support high-technology based businesses.

Published on February 04, 2020
Kerala
startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs: SC seeks Tamil Nadu’s response on DMK’s plea