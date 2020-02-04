Kerala start-ups to get chance to launch business in UK, says British diplomat

Select start-ups from Kerala will be given opportunities to set up business in the UK, according to British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford.

The diplomat, who led a top-level delegation of the British government, revealed this on a visit to the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) at its premises in Kalamassery.

The seven-member delegation held talks with 15 select start-ups under KSUM. The hosts also gave a power-point presentation on the activities of KSUM as the Kerala government’s central agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

The delegation under Pilmore-Bedford comprised Julie Chappell, Managing Director, London & Partners, KT Rajan, Deputy Head of Mission Bangalore and Cluster Head – Technology & Innovation; Divya Bajaj, Vice-President, London & Partners; Chethan GM, Inward Investment Adviser, Department for International Trade; Rashmi Priyesh, Trade Adviser – Technology, Department for International Trade; and Asha Thampi, EA to the British Deputy High Commissioner.

KSUM, founded in 2006, undertakes the planning, establishment, and management of the Technology Business Incubator as a start-up accelerator in Kerala to promote technology-based entrepreneurship activities and create the infrastructure as well as ecosystem required to support high-technology based businesses.