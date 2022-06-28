Kerala team wins TiE Global Pitch Competition

A team of young student entrepreneurs, Sitlign representing TiE Kerala has won the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global Pitch Competition 2022. The team comprises Anaswara Ramesh, Dakshina Charu Chitra, Aaditya Dinesh, and Manoj Krishna K of Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad, Kochi.

They competed with 20 other teams from across the globe and won top laurels. Team Sitlign will receive a cash award $4,500 and certificates from TiE Global, apart from access to investors if they wish to pursue entrepreneurship after school. They also bagged recognition for Best Execution and Best Customer Validation at the competition.

TiE Kerala has been an active participant in the competition for the last four years. This year, we reached out to 2,500 students from 12+ schools, including government schools, said Anisha Cherian, President TiE Kerala.

Group Meeran, Mane Kancor and Popular Vehicles and Services were the main sponsors.

At the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) initiative, the students went through a structured mentoring programme for competition. Out of the 12 teams that competed in the Chapter finals, the winner Sitlign, proceeded to global competition.

TYE is a global initiative designed for high school students (grades 9 to 12), integrating Classroom Sessions, Mentoring, and Business-plan competition with the aim to teach entrepreneurship and leadership skills; to groom future entrepreneurs and leaders, Vinodini Sukumar, Chair, TYE said.

In 2020, the Team Worldclass, the students from Government school Nadakkavu, Kozhikode were shortlisted as Top 8 for the Global competition and in 2021, Team Kaapiphile, students from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam were short-listed as Top 8 and won Popular Choice Award from TiE Global, for their best execution and presentation of their pitch.