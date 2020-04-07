National

Kerala tests more than 10,000 samples for Covid-19 infection

April 07, 2020

Representative image   -  Bloomberg

9,607 prove negative; situation under control, says CM

Kerala has sent more than 10,000 samples for Covid-19 diagnostic tests (10,716 as on Monday), the highest in the country, of which 9,607 have proved negative. Toll remained static at two in the state which had reported the country’s first positive case on January 30.

The Crisis Management Centre of the State government is finalising the guidelines for using the rapid test kits.

There were 327 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the State as of Monday, with 266 patients currently under treatment in various hospitals, Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan told newspersons here.

Fewer under observation

Three patients had tested on the day - one each in Kollam, Thrissur and Kannur districts. Total number of people under observation has further dropped down to 1,52,804. Of these, 1,52,009 were under home observation and 795 in hospitals Monday also recorded 122 new admissions into hospitals.

An exclusive Covid-19 Hospital has started functioning at the Kasaragod Medical College. The hospital was converted to a Corona Care Hospital in just four days, with 200 beds and 10 ICU beds. Steps are being taken to add an additional 100 beds and 10 ICUs. Modern medical equipment worth Rs 7 crore have been installed at this hospital. There are 38 Corona Care Centres in all now functioning in the State.

Virus contained at home

“We have been able to contain the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Kerala. Our efforts are showing results but we are now concerned about its spread in the world and especially, the rising number of casualty among the expatriate community,” the Chief Minister said. The maximum of eight were reported from the US, and Vijayan expressed condolences to the grieving families on behalf of the State Government.

The Centre has been informed about the difficulties faced by the expatriates in the wake of travel restrictions due to the lockdown.“Discussions have been held with the Indian embassies in the respective countries. We have appealed to school managements in the Middle-East to extend the time for paying school fees,” the Chief Minister said.

Organisations of expatriates should explore the possibility of building quarantine facilities for members of the community in their respective countries. They must also take proper care and ensure safety of those under observation quarantines, especially women. Food and other supplies should also be ensured. The government has requested the intervention of S Jaisankar, the Minister for External Affairs, for extension of visa by six months and also health insurance.

Snapshot from Kerala (As on Monday, April 6)     

DistrictTotal number under observationHome quarantinesIn hospitalsNew admissions on April 6No of deaths
Thiruvananthapuram1247012365105251
Kollam113741136591 
Pathanamthitta77167700163 
Idukki3723371580 
Kottayam3222321933 
Alappuzha 87438731 123 
Ernakulam 7076723511
Thrissur1471614677394 
Palakkad 18427183953210 
Malappuram164531628516811 
Kozhikode21934218973713 
Wayanad1158811579 92 
Kannur1089510794 10130 
Kasaragod108361061522116 
Total152804152009795122 
Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State
327		Number of recovered592

 

 

Last: Update on district-wise number of confirmed cases (April 6)   

District No of confirmed cases
Thiruvananthapuram8
Kollam5
Pathanamthitta 7
Alappuzha2
Kottayam-
Idukki 7
Ernakulam 18
Thrissur 9
Palakkad7
Malappuram13
Kozhikode11
Wayanad
Kannur48
Kasaragod128
Total266
