Kerala tests more than 10,000 samples for Covid-19 infection

Kerala has sent more than 10,000 samples for Covid-19 diagnostic tests (10,716 as on Monday), the highest in the country, of which 9,607 have proved negative. Toll remained static at two in the state which had reported the country’s first positive case on January 30.
The Crisis Management Centre of the State government is finalising the guidelines for using the rapid test kits.
There were 327 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the State as of Monday, with 266 patients currently under treatment in various hospitals, Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan told newspersons here.
Three patients had tested on the day - one each in Kollam, Thrissur and Kannur districts. Total number of people under observation has further dropped down to 1,52,804. Of these, 1,52,009 were under home observation and 795 in hospitals Monday also recorded 122 new admissions into hospitals.
An exclusive Covid-19 Hospital has started functioning at the Kasaragod Medical College. The hospital was converted to a Corona Care Hospital in just four days, with 200 beds and 10 ICU beds. Steps are being taken to add an additional 100 beds and 10 ICUs. Modern medical equipment worth Rs 7 crore have been installed at this hospital. There are 38 Corona Care Centres in all now functioning in the State.
“We have been able to contain the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Kerala. Our efforts are showing results but we are now concerned about its spread in the world and especially, the rising number of casualty among the expatriate community,” the Chief Minister said. The maximum of eight were reported from the US, and Vijayan expressed condolences to the grieving families on behalf of the State Government.
The Centre has been informed about the difficulties faced by the expatriates in the wake of travel restrictions due to the lockdown.“Discussions have been held with the Indian embassies in the respective countries. We have appealed to school managements in the Middle-East to extend the time for paying school fees,” the Chief Minister said.
Organisations of expatriates should explore the possibility of building quarantine facilities for members of the community in their respective countries. They must also take proper care and ensure safety of those under observation quarantines, especially women. Food and other supplies should also be ensured. The government has requested the intervention of S Jaisankar, the Minister for External Affairs, for extension of visa by six months and also health insurance.
Snapshot from Kerala (As on Monday, April 6)
|District
|Total number under observation
|Home quarantines
|In hospitals
|New admissions on April 6
|No of deaths
|Thiruvananthapuram
|12470
|12365
|105
|25
|1
|Kollam
|11374
|11365
|9
|1
|Pathanamthitta
|7716
|7700
|16
|3
|Idukki
|3723
|3715
|8
|0
|Kottayam
|3222
|3219
|3
|3
|Alappuzha
|8743
|8731
|12
|3
|Ernakulam
|707
|672
|35
|1
|1
|Thrissur
|14716
|14677
|39
|4
|Palakkad
|18427
|18395
|32
|10
|Malappuram
|16453
|16285
|168
|11
|Kozhikode
|21934
|21897
|37
|13
|Wayanad
|11588
|11579
|9
|2
|Kannur
|10895
|10794
|101
|30
|Kasaragod
|10836
|10615
|221
|16
|Total
|152804
|152009
|795
|122
|Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State
327
|Number of recovered
|59
|2
Last: Update on district-wise number of confirmed cases (April 6)
|District
|No of confirmed cases
|Thiruvananthapuram
|8
|Kollam
|5
|Pathanamthitta
|7
|Alappuzha
|2
|Kottayam
|-
|Idukki
|7
|Ernakulam
|18
|Thrissur
|9
|Palakkad
|7
|Malappuram
|13
|Kozhikode
|11
|Wayanad
|3
|Kannur
|48
|Kasaragod
|128
|Total
|266
