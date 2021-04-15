Kerala to deploy mobile RT-PCR units in high-risk areas

Mobile RT-PCR units will be pressed into service in areas identified with high risk or enhanced rate of Covid-19 transmission in Kerala. Simultaneously, a two-day intensive diagnostic test campaign will focus primarily on those who come increasingly in contact with members of the public during service delivery.

This group includes frontline workers, residents near potential Covid-19 clusters, the crew of public transport, hospitality, tourism, shops, hotels, markets, and other delivery centres, an official spokesman quoted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as saying at the end of a high-level meeting held here on Thursday.

Three pillars of campaign

Heightened vigil, stricter enforcement of protocols and enhanced vaccination pace will be the pillars of the renewed campaign to check daily new infections. Arrangements have been made ramp-up tests in all districts. The respective administrations must make all efforts to adhere to the raised targets, Vijayan said.

The heightened level of alert should be maintained for the next two weeks, the Chief Minister, who heads a government on course to hand over the baton to a successor after May 2, said. The size of the gatherings permitted indoors has been revised lower to 75, and for that in the outdoor to 150.

Better infrastructure will be laid out at the various Covid-19 first-level treatment centres. Renewed efforts will be made to engage the Centre to ensure the supply of the adequate number of vaccine doses. Among those who attended the meeting were Health Minister KK Shailaja, District Medical Officers and Collectors.