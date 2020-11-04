Kerala to give an overall facelift to Alappuzha

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Kerala made a major stride in tourism when the government completed the first phase of the ambitious Alappuzha Heritage Project (AHP), opening four major initiatives and starting work on nine others.
The ₹208.25-crore AHP aims to give an overall facelift to the ‘Venice of the East’ by re-modifying 20 museums, 11 memorials and five public places.
Implemented with the guidance of Muziris Project Ltd, the project has ₹ 162 crore coming from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The other contributors are Department of Tourism (₹35 crore), Department of Coir (₹10 crore) and Department of Harbour (₹1.25 crore).
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the renovated Port Museum and Soukar Masjid buildings, besides a new Miyawaki forest and the rejuvenated canal (first phase).
The function, which was organised virtually, also saw the laying of the foundation for nine AHP initiatives. They comprised Beach beautification, renovation of the 150-year-old sea-bridge, a new Maritime Signal Museum, Heritage Museum, a new office for the State Coir Corporation, Gandhi Museum, Canal Rejuvenation (second phase), conservation of the historical Leo XIII School and a new Port Museum.
“We are through with phase-1. Once the entire project gets over, Alappuzha will regain its good old grandeur,” the Chief Minister said. “We lost it over the decades owing to a lack of civic sense.”
The Tourism Minister Kadakampilli Surendran said AHP shows the government’s determination to strengthen tourism and fight back a slump in the sector amid Covid-19.
Thomas Isaac, the Finance Minister said AHP will give the city fresh lease of life. “Tourists do come to this place in big numbers, but leave the same day. Local tourism can get a boost if they stay overnight,” he noted. “For that, we need to give them a reason. It is here in the form of the new AHP initiatives.”
The afforestation project, near the Port Museum, was carried out as per the method by nonagenarian Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. The first phase of the canal rejuvenation cost ₹30 crore.
AHP has initiated work on four other projects: Yarn Museum, Living Care Museum, Museum of Coir History and Museum of Labour Movement.
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...