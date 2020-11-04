Kerala to give an overall facelift to Alappuzha

Kerala made a major stride in tourism when the government completed the first phase of the ambitious Alappuzha Heritage Project (AHP), opening four major initiatives and starting work on nine others.

The ₹208.25-crore AHP aims to give an overall facelift to the ‘Venice of the East’ by re-modifying 20 museums, 11 memorials and five public places.

Implemented with the guidance of Muziris Project Ltd, the project has ₹ 162 crore coming from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The other contributors are Department of Tourism (₹35 crore), Department of Coir (₹10 crore) and Department of Harbour (₹1.25 crore).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the renovated Port Museum and Soukar Masjid buildings, besides a new Miyawaki forest and the rejuvenated canal (first phase).

Makeover efforts

The function, which was organised virtually, also saw the laying of the foundation for nine AHP initiatives. They comprised Beach beautification, renovation of the 150-year-old sea-bridge, a new Maritime Signal Museum, Heritage Museum, a new office for the State Coir Corporation, Gandhi Museum, Canal Rejuvenation (second phase), conservation of the historical Leo XIII School and a new Port Museum.

“We are through with phase-1. Once the entire project gets over, Alappuzha will regain its good old grandeur,” the Chief Minister said. “We lost it over the decades owing to a lack of civic sense.”

The Tourism Minister Kadakampilli Surendran said AHP shows the government’s determination to strengthen tourism and fight back a slump in the sector amid Covid-19.

Thomas Isaac, the Finance Minister said AHP will give the city fresh lease of life. “Tourists do come to this place in big numbers, but leave the same day. Local tourism can get a boost if they stay overnight,” he noted. “For that, we need to give them a reason. It is here in the form of the new AHP initiatives.”

The afforestation project, near the Port Museum, was carried out as per the method by nonagenarian Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. The first phase of the canal rejuvenation cost ₹30 crore.

AHP has initiated work on four other projects: Yarn Museum, Living Care Museum, Museum of Coir History and Museum of Labour Movement.