Kerala to host global meet on climate change, ocean health

ClimFishCon 2020, a three-day international conference on the impact of climate change on ‘hydrological cycle, ecosystem, fisheries and food security’ will begin here on February 12 at the Le Meridian Convention Centre.

More than 300 delegates from 12 countries including scientists, researchers, administrators, policymakers, academicians, and entrepreneurs will deliberate on strategies to: deal with climate emergency and changing hydrological cycles; preserve the ocean and other aquatic biodiversity; and build a circular and blue economy. Fishers, aqua farmers, students and other stakeholders will also attend.

The conference is organised jointly by the CUSAT School of Industrial Fisheries and the Department of Fisheries, Kerala.

“What brings the expert scientific community and stakeholders together is the need for a focused discussion for a deeper understanding of climate change, biodiversity breakdown and accompanying risks of both heavy rain and extreme droughts as seen in tropical countries, including India. The conference is held with the theme ‘Climate Change-Effective Adaptation for a Secure Future,’’’ said B Madhusoodana Kurup, Organising Chairman, ClimFishCon.

“Communities and sectors are dependent on agriculture; fisheries, aquaculture, energy and tourism are the most affected. The conference will study the vulnerability and resilience of coastal communities and societal consideration of risks, and evolve the scientific actions needed,’ he said.

A major workshop titled Impact of Climate Change on Coastal Wetlands will be held on February 13.