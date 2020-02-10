Kerala to host global meet on climate change, ocean health

Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Best of an iconic phone for less
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
ClimFishCon 2020, a three-day international conference on the impact of climate change on ‘hydrological cycle, ecosystem, fisheries and food security’ will begin here on February 12 at the Le Meridian Convention Centre.
More than 300 delegates from 12 countries including scientists, researchers, administrators, policymakers, academicians, and entrepreneurs will deliberate on strategies to: deal with climate emergency and changing hydrological cycles; preserve the ocean and other aquatic biodiversity; and build a circular and blue economy. Fishers, aqua farmers, students and other stakeholders will also attend.
The conference is organised jointly by the CUSAT School of Industrial Fisheries and the Department of Fisheries, Kerala.
“What brings the expert scientific community and stakeholders together is the need for a focused discussion for a deeper understanding of climate change, biodiversity breakdown and accompanying risks of both heavy rain and extreme droughts as seen in tropical countries, including India. The conference is held with the theme ‘Climate Change-Effective Adaptation for a Secure Future,’’’ said B Madhusoodana Kurup, Organising Chairman, ClimFishCon.
“Communities and sectors are dependent on agriculture; fisheries, aquaculture, energy and tourism are the most affected. The conference will study the vulnerability and resilience of coastal communities and societal consideration of risks, and evolve the scientific actions needed,’ he said.
A major workshop titled Impact of Climate Change on Coastal Wetlands will be held on February 13.
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...