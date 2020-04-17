Kerala to implement “odd-even” system for private vehicles after April 20: Report

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Kerala will implement an “od even “ system for private vehicles similar to Delhi with partial restrictions after April 20, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday according to media reports.
Apart from implementing the odd-even system for private vehicles, the concession will also be given to vehicles driven by women drivers, the report said.
Prior to the announcement of the extension of lockdown till May 3, an expert committee constituted by the Kerala government had recommended a gradual lifting of the lockdown in the State after April 15 in a phased manner. The recommendations also included an odd-even scheme for private vehicles on the road throughout the week, with Sunday being no-vehicle day as per previous reports.
The Kerala Government is also seeking the Centre's permission to categorize the state's districts in four zones based on the number of cases reported in each district, the ones with maximum cases being clubbed into the first zone.
The first zone will continue to be under lockdown with strict restrictions till May 3. While partial relaxations would be given to districts with a minimum number of cases clubbed into the third and fourth zone, the report said.
Kerala, the first State in the country to report a confirmed case of Covid-19, reported seven new cases (from one the previous day) on Thursday as per previous reports.
Out of the seven cases, four were from Kannur district, two from Kozhikode and one from Kasaragod. Five of the seven confirmed patients were people with a travel history abroad while two others were cases of local transmission.
Kerala so far has reported 394 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 147 patients are still under treatment in different hospitals as per reports.
