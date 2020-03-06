Kerala to launch total digital literacy campaign

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Kerala proposes to launch a total digital literacy campaign with a view to ensuring that the gains made by it through its transformation as an inclusive knowledge-based society, percolate down to the grass roots level.
Titled ‘I am also digital,’ the campaign is being powered by the Kerala State IT Mission under the Department of Information Technology, and the Kerala Literacy Mission. It will be rolled out in the people’s participatory model by roping in resource persons and instructors from within the society.
The campaign aims at building the capacity of the society to be able to enjoy benefits of the digital technology, and educating the public about cyber security issues. It will seek to create awareness about e-governance and equip it to make use of various digital platforms through which services are delivered.
The public would also be educated about the increasing significance of social media, and trained to guard against their misuse. The campaign will be piloted in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation soon, with the selection of 50 master trainees having sound basic knowledge of handling online IT tools. Alongside, five instructors from each of the 100 wards of the city will be selected. The master trainees will instruct the ward-level instructors, who, in turn, will take the campaign to their respective localities.
Those who wish to partner with the campaign as master trainees need to have basic knowledge of digital technology, internet and its possibilities, new media and cyber security, and should be conversant with the handling online services, transaction of services online, and use of Malayalam as a medium on computer and mobile handsets. The master trainees will be awarded certificates on completion of their training, acknowledging their services.
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
Customers should quickly rope in alternative accounts; for investors, wait-and-watch may work best
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
From June to December, while FPIs sought to exit the stock, retail investors lapped them up in the hope of ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...