Kerala to launch total digital literacy campaign

Kerala proposes to launch a total digital literacy campaign with a view to ensuring that the gains made by it through its transformation as an inclusive knowledge-based society, percolate down to the grass roots level.

Titled ‘I am also digital,’ the campaign is being powered by the Kerala State IT Mission under the Department of Information Technology, and the Kerala Literacy Mission. It will be rolled out in the people’s participatory model by roping in resource persons and instructors from within the society.

The campaign aims at building the capacity of the society to be able to enjoy benefits of the digital technology, and educating the public about cyber security issues. It will seek to create awareness about e-governance and equip it to make use of various digital platforms through which services are delivered.

The public would also be educated about the increasing significance of social media, and trained to guard against their misuse. The campaign will be piloted in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation soon, with the selection of 50 master trainees having sound basic knowledge of handling online IT tools. Alongside, five instructors from each of the 100 wards of the city will be selected. The master trainees will instruct the ward-level instructors, who, in turn, will take the campaign to their respective localities.

Those who wish to partner with the campaign as master trainees need to have basic knowledge of digital technology, internet and its possibilities, new media and cyber security, and should be conversant with the handling online services, transaction of services online, and use of Malayalam as a medium on computer and mobile handsets. The master trainees will be awarded certificates on completion of their training, acknowledging their services.