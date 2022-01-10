Kerala to re-impose cap on gatherings as Covid cases rise

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The rising number of Covid cases in the state has prompted the Kerala Government to re-impose a cap on gatherings, including weddings and funerals. The number of persons who can attend such functions has been fixed at a maximum of 50.
However, the authorities have clarified that there was no plan to re-impose weekend or night curfew. Schools and other educational institutions will continue to function in the offline mode until further orders. The government also decided to encourage work-from-home in offices wherever possible.
A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday. The situation will be monitored and further decisions will be taken in the next review meeting, the officials said.
Kerala reported 6,238 new Covid cases as on Sunday and medical experts attributed the spike to Christmas and New Year celebrations. The active pool of cases have risen to 34,902, but only 6.4 per cent are currently admitted in hospitals. ICU occupancy of Covid patients has also shown a nominal increase.
Meanwhile, Purushothaman, the former director of Paediatrics, Government Medical College Thrissur, said the experience of the last 45 days suggests that Omicron cases are likely to be mild. But it would invariably spread. The novel coronavirus affects the lungs and many other systems, leading to hospitalisation and the need for ICU beds with medical oxygen. But, the Omicron infection affects the upper airway, infecting the nose and larynx. The lung is spared, which could keep a check on the need for medical oxygen, he said.
“However, there is a need to take precautions as there can be problems in highly susceptible cases like the aged population, people with diabetes and hypertension, obesity, etc.
“Seroprevalence in India, either by vaccination or through immunity in the society, is comparatively high. We have developed hybrid immunity which is better compared to vaccine induced immunity”, he added.
For instance, he said, in Israel the population acquired immunity by vaccines alone. But the waning of antibody levels had forced them to administer third and fourth doses. But in India, the virus had directly caused infection, before substantial levels of vaccination coverage was achieved.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...