Kerala Tourism’s pavilion has won the best stand award at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, besides basking in limelight at the leading international travel and hospitality fair.

Kerala also stood out with its products on display at the show with travel and tourism industry majors from around the world, showing keen interest in the State as an all-season experiential tourism hub attracting visitors from niche markets across continents.

“It is really a big recognition for Kerala to win the award at one of world’s largest tourism fairs. This is one of the latest in a series of international honours that came by Kerala in recent months,” Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said.

“Kerala made a big impact at WTM 2023 where visitors to our stand, mostly representatives from global travel and hospitality majors, showed keen interest in our products and initiatives”, said State Tourism Secretary K Biju, who led the State’s delegation to WTM.

The Kerala Tourism pavilion, which stood on a 126 sq m space, was themed “The Magical Everyday”, celebrating the festivals of Kerala. The central attraction of the stand was ‘Kettu Kala’ - a gigantic effigy of a pair of bulls.

The show saw the trailer launch of Car and Country’s next leg, featuring Kerala. Two Keralites – Deepak Narendran and Ashique Thahir – were at the wheels in this edition, along with Freddie Hunt, a professional racing driver and son of legendary James Hunt, the 1976 F1 World Champion.

Trade partners from Kerala to WTM 2023 were Abad Hotels & Resorts, Alhind Tours and Travels, Cosima Travel and Trade Links, Crowne Plaza Kochi, Intersight Tours and Travels, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, Pioneer Personalized Holidays, Santa Monica Tours and Travels, Spiceland Holidays, Tamara Leisure Experiences and Xandari Resorts.