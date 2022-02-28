Kerala TPR dips to 6.8 per cent after easing Covid restrictions

Test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala dipped further to 6.80 per cent on Monday, a day after the State government announced lifting of all major Covid-related restrictions imposed in January after the third wave became entrenched.

Daily new cases came in at 2,010 on Monday after 19,545 samples were tested while recoveries came in at 5,283. Daily new cases reported from all districts for the day logged in below 500 with Thiruvananthapuram returning the highest at 332. The active case pool for the state as a whole is now down to 2,560.

Eases most restrictions

On Sunday, the state had relaxed most restrictions following a steady decline in transmission. It contrasted with the extended periods of mini to full-scale lockdown from early January coinciding with the advent of the third wave.

Two months down the line, the state has decided to fully lift restrictions on seating in restaurants, clubs and bars. The original working hours too are being restored, provided Covid protocols are maintained in their entirety.

Public meetings allowed

Public meetings can be conducted with the participation of a maximum of 1,500 persons, at approximately one person at every 25 sq ft of space. The regime of restrictions on normal life after grading districts based on the rate of Covid hospitalisations, too, have been done away with.

All offices, including government, quasi-government and public sector institutions, can now conduct meetings and trainings offline. The government has, however, advised observation of social distancing and santising as a matter of abundant caution.