Kerala trade bodies request partial lifting of lockdown

Ficci-Kerala region has urged the government to partially lift the lockdown, imposed on account of Covid-19, on selected industries and segments such as seafood, coir, cashew, timber and wood industry, rice, spices, food processing and construction, among others.

With the termination of services in these segments, there will be a serious stagnation in the employment sector. The government should make necessary arrangements to retain the migrant labourers employed in the MSME segments.

FICCI submits recommendations

FICCI pointed out that the matchbox industry is in serious trouble with prolonged lockdown and the government should give necessary permission to start operations. The industry body also requested extending the moratorium on loan repayment from the current three months to one year. Many companies are likely to face difficulties in getting outstanding dues from the market because of the lockdown.

Deepak L Aswani, state co-chairman, said that Ficci has submitted comprehensive recommendations to resolve the issues faced by the industrial and business community.

Exemptions sought

Sunny L Malayil, president, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, sought exemption from paying ESI, PF, bonus, on salaries, during the lockdown period. The Government should consider paying the PF contribution for six months, without the limitation of ₹15,000 ceiling and extend the benefit for units employing up to 200 persons. There should be an extension on GST return filing dates for MSME and late filing penalty should be on hold till March 2021.

The chamber also urged permitting payment of GST arrears in instalments along with the current payment with the holiday period of six months without cancelling the GST registration, he said.