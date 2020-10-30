National

Kerala traders body to protest on November 3

As many as 10 lakh traders in the State under the aegis of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy will resort to a bandh on November 3 between 10 am and 12 noon.

They demanded that the authorities should stop punitive actions against those traders who are not complying with GST and imposing restrictions as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. They urged the authorities’ to provide adequate compensation and rehabilitation for those who were evicted for development projects.

On the same day, the traders body also decided to stage a protest at different locations across the State seeking immediate actions for their demands, the State president T Nazirudin said in a press release.

Kerala
