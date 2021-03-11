Kerala Travel Mart holds 7,000-plus B2B meets

The just-concluded Kerala Travel Meet (KTM) virtual summit facilitated more than 7,000 business meets, taking major strides in overcoming the Covid-19-induced economic crisis in the state and bringing back the vitality of tourism in a post-pandemic situation.

The government and the KTM society are considering holding a physical edition of the meet this year, according to Rani George, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department. The virtual mart went off well and created another history for Kerala Tourism. Yet the importance of a physical mart cannot be ignored, she said, while speaking at the closing ceremony.

The Tourism Department and the KTM Society are working together to explore ways on holding a physical KTM this year, she said, adding that KTM is the ideal stage to showcase Kerala’s post-Covid-19 resurgence.

Even as the online event emphasised on domestic tourism amid a new world order, the deliberations proved that Kerala’s pre-eminence remains intact on the international travel map, KTM Society President Baby Mathew Somatheeram said.

The KTM edition, which featured 701 buyers (159 international and 542 domestic), saw participants from 38 countries. As for the business meets, 2,660 were held with foreign buyers and 4,175 with domestic. Added to this were the meets through online chats, ratcheting up the total to over 50,000.

The majority of the international buyers registered were from the US and UK. The others in the category included Brazil, Germany, Spain and Canada, besides Mexico, Oman, UAE and Australia and France.

Most of the domestic buyers were from Maharashtra, a chunk of them based in Mumbai. Delhi, Gujarat and Telangana were among the three other toppers on the list.

KTM Society is the country’s biggest travel and tourism organisation. The virtual edition got off to a start on February 28, with State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the country’s biggest tourism meet with a call to highlight domestic tourism for better collaboration among states and greater understanding between people.