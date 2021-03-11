Kerala Travel Mart holds 7,000-plus B2B meets

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The just-concluded Kerala Travel Meet (KTM) virtual summit facilitated more than 7,000 business meets, taking major strides in overcoming the Covid-19-induced economic crisis in the state and bringing back the vitality of tourism in a post-pandemic situation.
The government and the KTM society are considering holding a physical edition of the meet this year, according to Rani George, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department. The virtual mart went off well and created another history for Kerala Tourism. Yet the importance of a physical mart cannot be ignored, she said, while speaking at the closing ceremony.
The Tourism Department and the KTM Society are working together to explore ways on holding a physical KTM this year, she said, adding that KTM is the ideal stage to showcase Kerala’s post-Covid-19 resurgence.
Even as the online event emphasised on domestic tourism amid a new world order, the deliberations proved that Kerala’s pre-eminence remains intact on the international travel map, KTM Society President Baby Mathew Somatheeram said.
The KTM edition, which featured 701 buyers (159 international and 542 domestic), saw participants from 38 countries. As for the business meets, 2,660 were held with foreign buyers and 4,175 with domestic. Added to this were the meets through online chats, ratcheting up the total to over 50,000.
The majority of the international buyers registered were from the US and UK. The others in the category included Brazil, Germany, Spain and Canada, besides Mexico, Oman, UAE and Australia and France.
Most of the domestic buyers were from Maharashtra, a chunk of them based in Mumbai. Delhi, Gujarat and Telangana were among the three other toppers on the list.
KTM Society is the country’s biggest travel and tourism organisation. The virtual edition got off to a start on February 28, with State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the country’s biggest tourism meet with a call to highlight domestic tourism for better collaboration among states and greater understanding between people.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...