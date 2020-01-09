Kerala’s Chief Minister launches website for NRK's investment

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched the website of Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Ltd, set up by the State Government to attract investment from the Non-Resident Keralites (NRK).

The Chief Minister, who is also the Chairman of the company launched the website www.okih.org at ASCEND 2020, which began at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, here on Thursday.

The company was announced in the first Loka Kerala Sabha with the vision of ‘Global thought for local growth’ to ensure participation of Non-Resident Keralites in State’s development and provide them reasonable and assured returns. The company was formed in August 2019.