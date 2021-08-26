Kerala’s Covid TPR dips slightly to 18.03%

Test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala dipped by one percentage point to 18.03 per cent on Thursday with 30,0007 new Covid cases being reported (31,445 on Wednesday) on a sample base of 1,66,397 (1,65,273). The number of deaths came in at 162 (215), taking the overall toll beyond 20,000 to 20,134.

Hospital admissions are now on a slight uptick with Thursday’s number reading at 27,425 (26,582). In the same manner, the size of the active case pool grew to 1,81,209 (1,70,292) since recoveries on the day at 18,997 lagged new infections by almost 12,000, Health Department statistics show.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in New Delhi that Kerala continues to be the only State with an active case pool much above a lakh. The State also accounted for 58 per cent of all new cases reported during the previous 24 hours.

He said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised the Kerala CM to control crowding during the just-concluded Onam season.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have also reported an active case pool ranging from 10,000 to a lakh, said Bhushan.

Families as clusters

Meanwhile, an important metric that behaved in Kerala was the number of wards beyond the threshold level of the Weekly Infection Population Rate (WIPR) of eight per cent. After sustaining at 414 for days together, it came down to 346, and these wards will go under triple lockdown.

The State government has already gone on record saying that it does not want to declare more restrictions in the face of the post-Onam surge in daily new cases.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George said latest studies carried out by her department clearly show that families are emerging as Covid clusters. At least 35 per cent of the new infections being reported are from within families, she said on Thursday, quoting from the study.

“One member contracting the virus is shown infecting all other members of the household. Observance of the quarantine norms leaves a lot to be desired. Those quarantined at home must not venture out of their rooms. If a family doesn’t have the facility to quarantine, the infected must be moved to the nearest Domiciliary Care Centre.”

Dr Rajalakshmi Arjun, in-charge of the Infectious Diseases Department at KIMSHEALTH, told BusinessLine that there has been an increase in inpatient (IP) admissions at the hospital after the Onam week.

“We have had a couple of cases of re-infections also, though mild ones. The IP admissions have gone up from 40 per cent that sustained till last week or so to 70 per cent now. We can expand our capacity, but we’ve to admit that there has been an increase from the baseline figures,” she said.

According to Dr TS Anish, Assistant Professor, Community Medicine, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the number of daily new cases converting as inpatients will need to be watched.

The State is trying to focus on intensified testing and vaccinate the maximum numbers possible.

“We had also initially looked at building vaccine-induced herd immunity. But the Delta variant may have just upended this plan since the vaccine does not offer complete protection and has in fact triggered breakthrough infections. This opens up the window for asymptomatic Covid cases.”

Vaccine-induced immunity

Given this context, the elderly who are hesitant to take the vaccine must be told that unless they come forward on their own, they would not get the protection offered. They need to be told that the vaccinated status of their caregivers does not give 100 per cent protection, said Anish.

“We now find a situation where I, an asymptomatic Covid carrier, transfer it to my bed-ridden but unvaccinated elderly father at home and he gets a symptomatic Covid.” Genomic sequencing of the breakthrough samples is being carried out constantly, and it says it is Delta all the way, he said.